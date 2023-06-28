American Queen Voyages Great Lakes Cruises ending after summer season

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This will be the last summer for American Queen Voyages Great Lakes Cruises.

American Queen Voyages began sailing the Great Lakes in the spring of 2019 under the banner Victory Cruise Lines. One of the newest ports was Escanaba, having just been added to the cruises this year.

“Last October we were contacted by American Queen Voyages. They said that they would like to stop in the Bay De Noc area for about 28 stops in Delta County so we were really excited about it. We’re still excited about it,” said Vickie Micheau, executive director for the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

The Great Lakes Voyages included stops in Marquette, Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie, Houghton and Escanaba.

In a statement, American Queen Voyages said, “While our bookings for the Great Lakes Cruises have been strong and our itineraries have been well received by our guests, the decision was based on the ships’ capabilities during the off-season. We decided to make this shift to refocus on what our travelers have come to know and love us for, and to continue to improve the customer experience on our river and Alaska itineraries for the 2024 seasons.”

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce said it still has cruises scheduled through October and looks forward to the remainder of the summer season.

“We as a community have done a lot to embrace the passengers. They’ve been very happy with our hospitality and I do believe that our community will stay as engaged and enthusiastically welcome our guests and hopefully it will lead to other stops in the future,” Micheau added.

This summer, as part of the Chicago to Toronto trips, stops will be made in Escanaba, Mackinac Island and the Soo. Once the season is over, American Queen Voyages will sell the Ocean Navigator and the Ocean Voyager ships.

