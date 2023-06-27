Vinyl record show returning to Ore Dock Brewing Co.

The show will run from Thursday to Sunday from noon to close.
Pop-up vinyl record sale at the Ore Dock Brewery.
Pop-up vinyl record sale at the Ore Dock Brewery.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The vinyl record show is returning for another year at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette.

The 4-day event will house thousands of vinyl records with a variety of musical artists, both classic and modern. The event will also feature other types of media such as cassette tapes, 8-tracks, and CDs, as well as books, posters, and t-shirts.

Food trucks will also be present during the show, and live musical performances will begin in the evening.

Event organizer Jon Teichman gives the TV6 news team a sneak peek of some of the records that will be at the show.

Event organizer Jon Teichman gives the TV6 News team a preview of the media that will be displayed at the event.

Teichman says the record show will also host “mass media trivia night” at 6:00 pm on Sunday.

Event organizer Jon Teichman explains some of the events taking place during the record show.

The show will run Thursday through Sunday from noon to close each night at the Ore Dock Brewing Co.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in Spread Eagle fatal crash
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Subject taken into custody after ‘active law enforcement situation’ in Menominee
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash enters plea agreement
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.
47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday

Latest News

Ground breaking ceremony for Streetscape Project
City of Negaunee holds ground breaking ceremony for Downtown Enhancement Project
Record Vinyl Show
Vinyl Record Show
MAPS Board Meeting
Marquette Area Public Schools approves budget for 2023-24 school year