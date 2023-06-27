Vinyl record show returning to Ore Dock Brewing Co.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -
The vinyl record show is returning for another year at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette.
The 4-day event will house thousands of vinyl records with a variety of musical artists, both classic and modern. The event will also feature other types of media such as cassette tapes, 8-tracks, and CDs, as well as books, posters, and t-shirts.
Food trucks will also be present during the show, and live musical performances will begin in the evening.
Event organizer Jon Teichman gives the TV6 news team a sneak peek of some of the records that will be at the show.
Teichman says the record show will also host “mass media trivia night” at 6:00 pm on Sunday.
The show will run Thursday through Sunday from noon to close each night at the Ore Dock Brewing Co.
