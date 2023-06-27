The UPside - Troy Snowaert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve been to an Escanaba High School sporting event over the past 20 years, you’ve likely come across a resident who is not only a top fan, but a volunteer assistant athletic director.

Troy Snowaert is an inspiration in the Escanaba community.

He coached basketball at the Escanaba Civic Center for 15 years and has volunteered as an assistant athletic director for 23 years. Snowaert attends most of the games, he attends practices and helps out with anything he can, consistently showing up early and staying late to make sure things are done.

Snowaert does all this while having a disability, and in December of 2021, he had to deal with the death of a best friend, a stepson, and his girlfriend. Instead of giving up, Snowaert pressed on, stayed active, and even lost 30lbs in that time.

Troy Snowaert is a tremendous individual in the Escanaba community and is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

