The UPside - Troy Snowaert

This is a recording of the TV6 Night Report.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve been to an Escanaba High School sporting event over the past 20 years, you’ve likely come across a resident who is not only a top fan, but a volunteer assistant athletic director.

Troy Snowaert is an inspiration in the Escanaba community. 

He coached basketball at the Escanaba Civic Center for 15 years and has volunteered as an assistant athletic director for 23 years. Snowaert attends most of the games, he attends practices and helps out with anything he can, consistently showing up early and staying late to make sure things are done.

Snowaert does all this while having a disability, and in December of 2021, he had to deal with the death of a best friend, a stepson, and his girlfriend. Instead of giving up, Snowaert pressed on, stayed active, and even lost 30lbs in that time.

Troy Snowaert is a tremendous individual in the Escanaba community and is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in Spread Eagle fatal crash
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Menominee Police detail ‘active law enforcement situation’ at Hay Creek Townhomes
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash enters plea agreement
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.
47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday

Latest News

Troy Snowaert
The UPside - Troy Snowaert
TV6 Grace Blair
The Ryan Report - June 18, 2023
Negaunee City Manager, Natt Heffron.
The Ryan Report - June 11, 2023
The Ryan Report - June 4, 2023