UP Children’s Therapy hires new executive director

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Children’s Therapy (UPCT) now has a new executive director.

The UPCT board has named Jenny Koivisto Toomey to take the position. U.P. Children’s Therapy is a 6-week program that provides speech therapy services over the summer. With the help of their sponsors, UPCT is able to offer this program at a discounted price to help more children.

Toomey is an experienced speech-language pathologist, and she says she’s looking forward to the program.

“I think it’s a great organization, a great program. We’ve had amazing success with our therapists and what they’re doing with the rehab for some of our kids. I’m just excited to be a part of it and hopefully work on expanding our program in the future,” said Toomey.

Toomey says they are very thankful for their sponsors. These include the Escanaba Rotary Club, Negaunee Elks, the LG Kauffman Endowment Foundation, Cleveland Cliffs, Swick Home Services, Remax/1st reality, 44 North and the Ishpeming Rotary Club.

Donations can be made online or by mail to the following address:

Superior Rehab and Professional Services

Attention: UP Children’s Therapy

600 US 41, Negaunee, MI 49866

