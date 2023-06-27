Unhealthy smoke levels linger, but sweeping changes coming with midweek storm
Poor air quality remains before a Northern Plains system brings rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds midweek to steer away the smoky skies.
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/
EGLE Air Quality Observations, Forecasts, Safety Tips and More: http://www.deqmiair.org
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with patchy fog; showers moving west in the morning; west to northwest winds 5-15 mph
>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (coolest inland east, milder nearshore)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms west in the afternoon, spreading east in the evening; southeasterly breezes; cooler nearshore, warmer inland
>Highs: Upper 60s/80
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms; southerly breezes
>Highs: 70s/80
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with fewer rain and thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s/80
Saturday, July 1st: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers
>Highs: 70s/80
Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower
>Highs: 70s/80
Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower; warmer
>Highs: 80
Tuesday, Fourth of July: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with few to scattered showers; warm
>Highs: 80s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.