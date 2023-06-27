Unhealthy smoke levels linger, but sweeping changes coming with midweek storm

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

EGLE Air Quality Observations, Forecasts, Safety Tips and More: http://www.deqmiair.org

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with patchy fog; showers moving west in the morning; west to northwest winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (coolest inland east, milder nearshore)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms west in the afternoon, spreading east in the evening; southeasterly breezes; cooler nearshore, warmer inland

>Highs: Upper 60s/80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms; southerly breezes

>Highs: 70s/80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with fewer rain and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday, July 1st: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower; warmer

>Highs: 80

Tuesday, Fourth of July: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with few to scattered showers; warm

>Highs: 80s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.