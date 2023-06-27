Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for attempted murder

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Sault Ste. Marie man has been arrested for attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend on Monday.

On June 26, troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post were dispatched to a report of a man holding his ex-girlfriend against her will. The investigation revealed 48-year-old, Jason Mcrorie, had allegedly gone to a place he knew the victim would be, waited for her and then restrained her against her will using a firearm.

During the altercation, the suspect committed additional criminal acts against her. The victim was able to contact family members close by and troopers in the area were able to locate the vehicle the suspect was in.

Mcrorie was taken into custody after a traffic stop was initiated and was charged with several felonies including assault with intent to murder, criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, kidnapping, home invasion 1st degree, assault to do great bodily harm by strangulation, and several weapons offenses.

He was arraigned in the 91st District Court in Sault Ste. Marie on June 27 and a $1 million dollar cash bond with conditions was set. He is currently lodged in the Chippewa County Jail and is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on July 10.

Troopers were assisted by UPSET, MSP Emergency Services Team, and the Sault Ste. Marie City Police. Mr. McRorie is innocent until proven guilty.

