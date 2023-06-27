Recent rains not enough to ease UP wildfire concerns

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last Friday through Sunday brought rounds of rain to Upper Michigan, which has lessened the fire danger for today. However, the U.S. Forest Service and Michigan Department of Natural Resources say we still need to use caution.

“We’re still in fire conditions. The season is still persisting for us. At this time, we haven’t received enough precipitation to see us out of the overall dry conditions; it’s more of a momentary reprieve,” said Shelby Majors, U.S. Forest Service Fire Management Officer.

Last weekend between one and two inches of rain fell across most of the U.P., but cool, dry and windy conditions are keeping wildfire experts cautious. In fact, conditions have been historically dry.

“Since the weather service has been keeping their tally for their historical records we’ve had the second driest precipitation spell, so 12 to 28 days, depending on the location, without precipitation,” Majors added.

With the dry spell and the Independence Day holiday approaching, DNR officials say you still need to keep fire danger in mind.

“There’ll be a whole bunch of people out recreating, and we’re going to have to have people being mindful of fire danger and fire use and concerns over sparking wildfires inadvertently,” said John Pepin, Michigan DNR Deputy Public Information Officer.

Pepin said you should check conditions in your area, only burn if it’s permitted, properly extinguish any campfires and keep yourself informed to prevent fires.

“We’ve had a little help from the rain lately, but we still need folks to be very mindful of their use with fire and things that can spark fires, like equipment, even lawnmowers. It’s just something we’ve really got to be mindful of, especially this summer when it’s been so dry,” Pepin added.

The DNR has online resources to check fire conditions in your area, we’ve created a link here.

