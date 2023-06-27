NMU hosts College for Kids

NMU is hosting College for Kids with a focus on STEM education. Another round is scheduled for July 10-14.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Seaborg Center on the Northern Michigan University campus was filled with some younger students Monday.

It’s all for an annual program called College for Kids.

The program focuses on STEM education for two weeks: science technology, engineering and math classes. Kindergarten through sixth-grade students got to pick what classes to take. Sports science and Lego robotics are just some of the classes offered.

“One, we want them to love coming to campus and know what NMU is in our community and two, we want students to be excited about all things STEM,” said Renee Jewett, College For Kids Program coordinator. “Maybe they’re in sixth grade now but, down the road they become a doctor or computer programmer. It’s just something that they can be excited about that’s beyond their regular school year.”

This section of College for Kids goes until June 30. Another round is scheduled for July 10-14.

