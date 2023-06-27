NMU alumni Leah Hocking returns from Broadway to perform at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Leah Hocking has returned to Northern Michigan University after some time away.

Hocking, who attended NMU for 3 years before venturing out into the acting world, is back to perform ‘Out of the Window’. at the Forest Roberts Theater. This is a one-woman show that includes songs and stories of youth, aging, birth, death and other things in between.

The show was written by Leah Hocking and a friend she made during her time at NMU, John Ogle. Since her time in Marquette, Hocking has made a name for herself in the acting world. She has performed in ten Broadway shows, including “Billy Elliot”, “Mamma Mia”, “The Wild Party” and “Hairspray”.

Hocking said the show is an autobiographical piece.

“It pretty much covers from the beginning [of my life] to now, in an hour. It’s a lot of stories and a lot of songs, and it’s just all my life. Birth, death, success, failure. All the things that we all go through.”

“Out of the Window” will be showing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Forest Roberts Theatre.

