New Silver River bridge on M-26 to partially open within the next two weeks

By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction is progressing on the new Silver River bridge on Highway M-26.

The crossing is a well-used route between Eagle Harbor and Copper Harbor. A detour adding 30 extra miles of travel has been in place along US-41.

According to MDOT Superior Region Media Representative Dan Weingarten, the construction crew poured the bridge’s deck last week. With it in place, they are making an effort to make the bridge partially crossable this week.

“We hope that we can get the bridge open to one lane of traffic, with a temporary signal, by Friday or Saturday of this week,” said Weingarten. “That will allow us to remove the detour.”

However, Weingarten notes that when the bridge will be usable depends on the testing of the bridge and its deck. The goal is to make the lane available by July 7, if not sooner.

This comes at a time when visitor traffic to the area is increasing.

“If anything, it’s happening at the best time of the year,” said The Mariner North Co-Owner Peg Kauppi. “We’re glad that it hopefully will be over somewhere in July, and it’s not going to be July, August, September and October, which are of course the primary months.”

“It frustrates a lot of the locals,” added fellow Co-Owner Don Kauppi. “They have to go the long way home once in a while, but that’s the only thing we hear about.”

The new bridge is a roughly $2,900,000 project, replacing the former, deteriorating structure. Davis Construction, Inc. is handling the new bridge’s creation.

The project and detour were initially slated to begin on April 25th, but unexpected flooding moved up the start date.

“We started the complete closure and detour of M-26 after the failure of the retaining wall on the bridge on April 22nd,” added Weingarten. “So a few days earlier than we had hoped.”

According to Weingarten, the project is on track to be completed in late July.

