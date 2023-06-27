Montana, Illinois men arraigned after meth seizure in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two men from out of state are charged in Menominee County for intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Bradley Scott Heard, 44, of Havre, Montana and 43-year-old Davell E Blackman of Chicago, Illinois were arraigned in the Menominee County District Court Monday after their overnight arrests, according to Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg. Each is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver meth.

According to court documents and information presented in open court, the charges follow an investigation by the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team (MSPHST) and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) on Sunday during a traffic stop to intercept illegal drugs on US-2 near Balsam Lane in Harris Township. The driver was identified as Heard and the vehicle was registered to the passenger, Blackman.

Rogg said MCSO K-9 Officer Kado gave a positive indication for narcotics in the vehicle during the investigation, which led to the discovery of a large vacuum-sealed bag containing about 470 grams (a pound is 453.6 grams) of suspected meth under the center console. The contents of the bag were tested with a TruNarc Analyzer and presented a positive result for meth.

Rogg commended the proactive efforts of MSP HST, UPSET, and MCSO investigators, saying, “Methamphetamine has had a devastating effect in Menominee County, and I will be unrelenting in my efforts to cut off significant supply chains of it in this community.”

Sara Seaborg has been appointed to represent Blackman, and attorney Randall Phillips was appointed to represent Heard. They are both scheduled for probable cause conferences on July 6. Bond for each man has been set at $500,000 cash/surety.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.