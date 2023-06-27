Michigan Veterans Homes to host forum, provide updates on DJ Jacobetti replacement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Leadership from Michigan Veterans Homes (MVH) is hosting a forum for members of the community to discuss the current Jacobetti Home and its replacement and participate in Q&A.

The forum follows Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s June 14 announcement regarding the $63.4 million dollars secured for the replacement of the D.J. Jacobetti home.

The discussion is open to Veterans, Veteran Stakeholders, and community members and will take place Wed. June, 28 at 6 p.m. ET at the NMU Northern Center.

