Michigan Veterans Homes to host forum, provide updates on DJ Jacobetti replacement

Entrance to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans
Entrance to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Leadership from Michigan Veterans Homes (MVH) is hosting a forum for members of the community to discuss the current Jacobetti Home and its replacement and participate in Q&A.

The forum follows Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s June 14 announcement regarding the $63.4 million dollars secured for the replacement of the D.J. Jacobetti home.

The discussion is open to Veterans, Veteran Stakeholders, and community members and will take place Wed. June, 28 at 6 p.m. ET at the NMU Northern Center.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in Spread Eagle fatal crash
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Menominee Police detail ‘active law enforcement situation’ at Hay Creek Townhomes
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash enters plea agreement
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.
47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday

Latest News

Officer Bryant was one of three officers in the state of Michigan to receive this award, and...
Ishpeming officer receives Outstanding Rookie of the Year award
NMU hosts College for Kids
College for Kids at NMU.
NMU hosts College for Kids
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire