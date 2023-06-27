Marquette Area Public Schools approves budget for 2023-24 school year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) Board has approved a budget for the 2023-2024 school year.

Monday night the board saw a presentation from the Assistant Superintendent of Finance, James Lampman.

In it, he broke down the budget of $44.4 million. MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick says the district is going into the next school year healthy.

“We’re being fiscally responsible, we’ve introduced programming such as MTSS free summer school, free tutoring, to supplement our already amazing program, to really address student achievement and to do that creatively, and then we’ve also made an effort to be good stewards of our property and invest some of our money into capital projects,” Sedgwick said.

While some federal COVID-19 relief money is set to be exhausted this year, the district is still in good shape with an expected increase in state funding.

“Fortunately we’re expecting an increase in our funding from the Governor, from our legislature, and we also have much to celebrate in the passage of the MARESA millage, that could get us to whole as far as our special education revenues and expenditures,” Sedgwick added.

Additionally, the district is expecting an increase in local tax revenue.

“Due to taxable values going up the lesser of inflation, or five percent, as inflation has exceeded that five percent threshold we’re anticipating about a five percent increase in our local tax revenues,” said James Lampman, assistant superintendent of finance for MAPS.

Lampman also said the district doesn’t foresee any cuts to programs offered at MAPS.

“Currently we’re not anticipating any changes in programming from the 2022-2023 year, we are currently not in a cutting phase, we haven’t made any eliminations,” Lampman added.

The next MAPS Board meeting is set for July 17 at Kaufman Auditorium.

