Listening to America: Eating Disorders

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Eating disorders are some of the deadliest forms of mental illness. Millions of Americans struggle with them. Thousands die every year. Peter Zampa went to Colorado and spoke with a psychologist and a woman in recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in Spread Eagle fatal crash
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Menominee Police detail ‘active law enforcement situation’ at Hay Creek Townhomes
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash enters plea agreement
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Festival of Treasures coming to Ishpeming
Cost of cookouts drop, still higher than usual
If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
July 4 travel set to break records
Poor air quality remains before a Northern Plains system brings rain, thunderstorms, gusty...
Unhealthy smoke levels linger, but sweeping changes coming with midweek storm
(From left to right) Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell, Kelly Haston, and Nathan Jones embarked on...
4 volunteers begin yearlong NASA simulation to mimic life on Mars