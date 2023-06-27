Ishpeming officer receives Outstanding Rookie of the Year award

Officer Bryant was one of three officers in the state of Michigan to receive this award, and...
Officer Bryant was one of three officers in the state of Michigan to receive this award, and the only one in the U.P. to earn it.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Last Friday, Officer Conner Bryant received the Outstanding Rookie of the Year award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Officer Bryant was one of three officers in the state of Michigan to receive this award, and the only one in the U.P. to earn it. This award is given to officers with less than one year of service, and who made a difference in education, prevention, policy or enforcement which reduced impaired driving deaths and injuries.

He was nominated for this award by the City of Ishpeming Chief of Police Chad Radabaugh.

Chief Radabaugh said officer Bryant made 22 drunk or drug driving arrests and over 537 traffic stops within his rookie year.

“He’s out there doing what he should be doing. He’s out there making a lot of stops trying to make the citizens of Ishpeming safe. He’s trained in drunk and drug enforcement and that’s one of the areas he concentrates on a lot,” said Chief Radabaugh.

Officer Bryant walked away with a trophy for his efforts.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in Spread Eagle fatal crash
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Menominee Police detail ‘active law enforcement situation’ at Hay Creek Townhomes
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash enters plea agreement
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.
47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday

Latest News

Entrance to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans
Michigan Veterans Homes to host forum, provide updates on DJ Jacobetti replacement
NMU hosts College for Kids
College for Kids at NMU.
NMU hosts College for Kids
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire