Ishpeming officer receives Outstanding Rookie of the Year award

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Last Friday, Officer Conner Bryant received the Outstanding Rookie of the Year award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Officer Bryant was one of three officers in the state of Michigan to receive this award, and the only one in the U.P. to earn it. This award is given to officers with less than one year of service, and who made a difference in education, prevention, policy or enforcement which reduced impaired driving deaths and injuries.

He was nominated for this award by the City of Ishpeming Chief of Police Chad Radabaugh.

Chief Radabaugh said officer Bryant made 22 drunk or drug driving arrests and over 537 traffic stops within his rookie year.

“He’s out there doing what he should be doing. He’s out there making a lot of stops trying to make the citizens of Ishpeming safe. He’s trained in drunk and drug enforcement and that’s one of the areas he concentrates on a lot,” said Chief Radabaugh.

Officer Bryant walked away with a trophy for his efforts.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.