Health experts advise staying inside when air quality is poor

Poor air quality in Marquette
Poor air quality in Marquette(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Air pollution from wildfires is becoming increasingly common, pushing air quality into unhealthy and very unhealthy ranges.

When these fires occur, they release noxious gases and particle pollution into the air. Health experts say these small bits of dust and other chemicals can cause an array of health consequences. According to experts, folks should limit the amount of time they spend outside when air quality is bad.

If you do go outside, experts say there are helpful precautions to take.

“If you absolutely have to go outside, trying not to exercise and keeping your activity to early mornings and evenings can help,” said MeiLan Han, M.D., U of M Health chief of pulmonology and critical care. “Finally, some patients may choose to wear a mask, but to really filter out those small particles, you’ll need an N95 or an N95-style mask.”

Experts suggest you check online for your local area’s air quality index, which can be found here.

