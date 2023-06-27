Gwinn Area Community Schools searching for interim superintendent

GACS Superintendent Brandon Bruce
GACS Superintendent Brandon Bruce
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - At a meeting on Monday, the Gwinn Area Community Schools (GACS) board passed a resolution to search for an interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.

This comes after Gwinn Community Schools Superintendent Brandon Bruce resigned earlier this month. That resignation is effective Friday, June 30.

Bruce plans to return to Hart Public Schools in Lower Michigan this fall.

Gwinn Middle and High School principal Brad Pfluger is filling in for Bruce while the Gwinn Area Public School Board searches for a replacement.

The school board said this will give them plenty of time to find the right fit for the job.

“We want to spend some time on it,” said John Waldo, GACS School Board president. “We don’t want to take just anybody. We want to make sure that who we’re selecting is proper for our district, is going to continue down the road of the path we’ve chosen so far, and we want to make sure that the next person that walks into those shoes is qualified to get us in that direction and is willing to follow what the community wants.”

The school board hopes to fill the interim superintendent spot by August.

