Festival of Treasures coming to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Treasures is coming to Ishpeming this week.

On Friday, Downtown Ishpeming will be littered with vendors, live music, and sidewalk sales. The annual event kicks off the holiday weekend as the U.P. prepares for tourists from everywhere.

Event organizers say the day is sure to be fun for everyone.

“There is something for everyone, so bring your family, bring your friends,” said David Aeh, Ishpeming Area Historical Society president. “It’s a really great time and we’ve been doing it for years. It’s really fun to see everyone having such a wonderful time on, hopefully, a really nice U.P. summer day.”

The Festival of Treasures will kick off Thursday with a free screening of “Anatomy of a Murder” at Peterson Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. The street fair will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.