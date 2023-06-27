Festival of Treasures coming to Ishpeming

Annual Festival of Treasures
Annual Festival of Treasures(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Treasures is coming to Ishpeming this week.

On Friday, Downtown Ishpeming will be littered with vendors, live music, and sidewalk sales. The annual event kicks off the holiday weekend as the U.P. prepares for tourists from everywhere.

Event organizers say the day is sure to be fun for everyone.

“There is something for everyone, so bring your family, bring your friends,” said David Aeh, Ishpeming Area Historical Society president. “It’s a really great time and we’ve been doing it for years. It’s really fun to see everyone having such a wonderful time on, hopefully, a really nice U.P. summer day.”

The Festival of Treasures will kick off Thursday with a free screening of “Anatomy of a Murder” at Peterson Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. The street fair will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in Spread Eagle fatal crash
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Menominee Police detail ‘active law enforcement situation’ at Hay Creek Townhomes
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash enters plea agreement
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.
47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday

Latest News

2023 July 4 Cookout Survey results.
Cost of cookouts drop, still higher than usual
Gwinn Area Community Schools searching for long-term interim superintendent
Marquette Area Public Schools approves budget for 2023-24 school year
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Menominee Police detail ‘active law enforcement situation’ at Hay Creek Townhomes