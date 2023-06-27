Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.(Hyun Fumio)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costco is reminding shoppers that it’s a members-only club.

Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.

Employees will be stationed at self-checkout lines to check member ID cards.

Costco said non-members shouldn’t get the same benefits as card holders, and membership fees play a big role in the company being able to offer low prices.

Netflix started the trend by stopping password sharing for people who don’t share a roof.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim identified in Spread Eagle fatal crash
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Menominee Police detail ‘active law enforcement situation’ at Hay Creek Townhomes
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash enters plea agreement
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.
47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday

Latest News

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Annual Festival of Treasures
Festival of Treasures coming to Ishpeming
2023 July 4 Cookout Survey results.
Cost of cookouts drop, still higher than usual
Gwinn Area Community Schools searching for long-term interim superintendent
Marquette Area Public Schools approves budget for 2023-24 school year