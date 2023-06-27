Cost of cookouts drop, still higher than usual

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks can expect higher than usual prices at their cookouts this Independence Day.

Every Fourth of July, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) surveys the cost of a cookout. It considers prices of picnic staples such as hamburgers, chicken breast and potato salad.

This year, the AFBF estimates that families will pay $67.73 to host an Independence Day cookout with 10 people. That’s down 3% from the record high of $69.68 last year, but still up 14% from 2021′s estimate of $59.50.

“Prices moderating is good,” said Loren Koeman, Michigan Farm Bureau lead economist. “Especially with the kind of increases we saw last year. Almost everything was at record highs. We have moderated somewhat from that. That’s a great thing – to have a little more affordability in our food. Especially for those less fortunate being able to afford food a little easier.”

Experts say beef prices will likely remain high, but chicken and pork prices will likely decline.

