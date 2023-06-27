Copper Shores Meals on Wheels program to receive $1.3M grant

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Shores Meals on Wheels program is set to receive a $1,289,510 grant.

It comes from the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement program and is provided through the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

Copper Shores Meals on Wheels Program Director Kathleen Harter said the grant was written around two years ago.

“Every state applied for these, and so they were working across the country for the different states to get them, and it was just Michigan’s turn at this time to now get the funding, and we have until the end of October 2025 to spend this.”

The Meals on Wheels program provides meals for seniors 60 years and older in Houghton and Keweenaw counties.

The grant will let the program work with food producers within a 400-mile radius to add healthier products to their regular menu.

“From smaller farmers and growers to meat production to maybe even people who are making, you know, jam within a certified facility,” continued Harter.

The program was formerly the Copper Country Senior Meals, before joining a collaboration to become part of the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation (CSCHF).

CSCHF CEO Kevin Store said working with the program gives better insight into the needs of the elder community beyond just meals, such as housekeeping.

“It’s all the other little factors that we’re assessing and trying to look at how do we build the community’s capacity to address some of those other issues that our seniors are facing,” said Store.

With its new identity, the program’s services plan to go a step further.

Harter said they are in an experimental phase that will eventually lead them to provide meals to other members of the community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.