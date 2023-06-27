City of Negaunee looks ahead to revitalization project

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the coming months, Iron Street in Negaunee will undergo changes.

The city is preparing for its Downtown Enhancement Project.

City Manager Nate Heffron said this endeavor is providing much needed infrastructure upgrades to Negaunee.

“The city government has not invested in downtown like it should’ve for many, many years,” Heffron said. “The result is you have buildings that are crumbling, you have streets that are falling apart and you’re having disinvestment in your downtown.”

The city held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to celebrate the beginning of the revitalization. It will start at one end of Iron Street and finish at the other end. The project will also include parts of Rail Street and the parks within the downtown area.

Heffron said the project will cost $3.4 million.

“What we will be seeing with that type of money being spent here will be brand new streets and sidewalks, we’ll be seeing some electrical upgrades for our street, [and] lighting, water and sewer upgrades,” Heffron said. “Then, of course, we’ll be having our placemaking areas, our parks, here in Downtown Negaunee.”

In September, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation granted the city $885,000 for the revitalization. Heffron said the city matched the money provided from the corporation.

“We’re going to use most of MEDC’s money primarily for placemaking projects,” Heffron said. “Like making this park here a better park from what it is now, really, it’s kind of dismal. We’re really trying to punch it up a bit and make it so people want to socialize in these areas, congregate in these areas, be comfortable sitting in these areas.”

Heffron also said the construction will officially begin the week of July 10. He expects the upgrades will be completed by June 2024.

