City of Negaunee holds ground breaking ceremony for Downtown Enhancement Project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee announced the commencement of its highly anticipated Downtown Enhancement Project (aka, Streetscape Project).

To mark this significant milestone, a ground-breaking ceremony was held on June 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Chiri Park in Negaunee, MI.

The Downtown Enhancement Project, with a budget of $3.4 million, aims to revitalize the downtown area, making substantial infrastructure improvements while also focusing on placemaking initiatives.

Approximately 75% of the project will be crucial infrastructure enhancements, ensuring a more resilient and efficient cityscape. These improvements include upgrades to water and sewer mains, installation of new sidewalks, street lighting, and the implementation of fiber networks.

Recognizing the importance of creating vibrant social spaces, the Downtown Enhancement Project incorporates placemaking elements. The project will introduce six distinct social hubs throughout the downtown area, providing residents and visitors with attractive gathering places. Each social hub will be thoughtfully designed to promote community engagement and economic development opportunities.

Firefighters Square, situated near the fire hall and Breitung Park, will pay homage to the City’s brave firefighters past and present. This revitalized space will feature landscaping, interpretive signage, seating areas, and a striking firefighter sculpture. Additionally, Firefighters Square will address safety and pedestrian connectivity concerns at the Division and Pioneer Streets intersection.

Irontown Plaza, reminiscent of a market plaza, will serve as the main entryway to downtown. This open space will offer landscaping, seating, cell phone charger stations, ADA access, and designated areas for food trucks.

Ericson Park will undergo an extensive makeover, including new landscaping, seating, ADA compliant sidewalks, and an eating area, complete with a drinking fountain and bike racks.

Chiri Park will become the new home for Negaunee’s Farmer’s Market, transforming into an inviting open green space. Its features will include landscaping, ADA access from the Silver Street parking lot to Iron Street, a bike shelter with a charging station, drinking fountain, food truck locations, cell phone chargers, a dual car charger, picnic tables, and a captivating public art installation.

Tobin Place, situated along Tobin Street from Iron to Jackson Streets, will provide a welcoming downtown gathering space, especially for those enjoying the nearby Iron Ore Heritage Trail. This cozy space will feature landscaping, comfortable seating, and convenient cell phone chargers.

Rail Street Overlook, the most unique of all the social hubs, will be located near UP Brewing on the viaduct, offering breathtaking views of downtown. With landscaping and seating surrounding three outdoor natural gas fire pits, this location is sure to become a favorite destination for residents and visitors alike.

The Negaunee Downtown Enhancement Project received unanimous approval from the Negaunee Downtown Development Authority and final approval from the Negaunee Planning Commission and the City Council.

This ambitious project has been made possible through various funding sources, including a substantial $885,000 grant awarded to Negaunee by the state of Michigan.

City Manager Nate Heffron expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This is the biggest investment that Negaunee has seen in quite a long time, and we’re very excited about it. It’s a very exciting time to be in downtown Negaunee.”

Comprehensive plans for the Downtown Enhancement Project can be viewed at forgenegaunee.com For more information about the Negaunee Enhancement Project, please contact City Manager Nate Heffron at 906-475-7700 ext. 11.

