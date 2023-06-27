City of Marquette prepares for Fourth of July visitors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As thousands of people plan to be in Marquette to celebrate the Fourth of July, extra efforts are being made to keep the beaches, parade, Food Fest and fireworks safe.

Marquette City Police Captain James Finkbeiner says his department will have extra officers on duty.

“Fourth of July being on a Tuesday, we’re trying to plan for the weekend prior and the third and the fourth. We’ll have extra officers working all four days, extra hours, plus extra patrols. Especially we’ll be considering the beaches, making sure that people are having a good time but a safe time,” Finkbeiner said.

Lifeguards will be on duty along the main beaches in Marquette. Head lifeguard Ryan Leach says the city will keep the flags updated to indicate how safe the water is.

“We will make sure to have those updated for anyone and everyone to make sure the beach conditions are set and safe and we also have our lifeguards in the stand as well and they’ll be watching and waiting and just prepared for anything to happen,” Leach said.

During the holiday festivities, the new social district will be in full effect. The social district is an area where you can openly drink alcohol that is purchased from participating establishments.

“Some of the things to remember about the social district is it only encompasses the downtown area,” Finkbeiner said. “There are limits to where it is. It doesn’t, like for example during the parade, extend the entire length of the parade. It doesn’t until you get to the downtown area and of course, it’s in those public areas the sidewalks that type of thing there are several areas like the commons that are also be able to be utilized as well.”

Marquette City Fire Department Firefighter Josh Fenske says you are allowed to light off fireworks on private property until midnight.

“If you are going to be using fireworks, make sure that it’s in an open area,” Fenske said. “It’s the Fourth of July and we know that people are going to be partaking in festivities, but if you are using fireworks try to refrain from using substances because that does cause other problems when you are using fireworks.”

All three encourage you to be courteous of others and to make sure you are following city ordinances.

The International Food Fest is happening at Lower Harbor Park in Marquette Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Fireworks will be Monday, July 3, at dusk.

The parade is on Tuesday, July 4, at 2 p.m. and a laser light show will be at the lower harbor on the 4th at dusk.

To view what festivities are happening in other areas of the U.P. visit our updated list.

