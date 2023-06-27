Air quality alerts continue today then more rounds of showers
High pressure moves in briefly today allowing some clouds to clear making for hazy sunshine today as smoke levels remain high. Then, showers and thunderstorms return tomorrow with our next system. The next round comes in the morning and tracks from west to east during the day. The following bout will be tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Plan moderate to heavy downpours, lightning, and isolated small hail. Otherwise, rainfall will range from 0.50-1.5″ with isolated locations around 2.0″. The temperature range will be more seasonal for the rest of the week in the 70s.
Today: Cloudy morning then hazy sunshine
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along Lake Superior
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s along the shorelines
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s along the shorelines
Friday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy wand warmer
>Highs: Low 80s
