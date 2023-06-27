Air quality alerts continue today then more rounds of showers

High pressure moves in briefly today allowing some clouds to clear making for hazy sunshine today as smoke levels remain high. Then, showers and thunderstorms return tomorrow with our next system. The next round comes in the morning and tracks from west to east during the day. The following bout will be tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Plan moderate to heavy downpours, lightning, and isolated small hail. Otherwise, rainfall will range from 0.50-1.5″ with isolated locations around 2.0″. The temperature range will be more seasonal for the rest of the week in the 70s.

Today: Cloudy morning then hazy sunshine

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along Lake Superior

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy wand warmer

>Highs: Low 80s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.