A wet start to the work week

A slow-moving area of low pressure is working through the region today. Plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and taper off this evening. Additional rainfall amounts will range from 0.50″-1.0″. Also, look out for areas of fog early on. Tomorrow will be dry, but it’s short-lived. Our next disturbance will bring rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms starting on Wednesday through Friday so keep an umbrella around.

Today: Foggy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s inland, upper 50s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Partly sunny

>Highs: 60s along the shorelines, 70s inland

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the west

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Cloudy with light steady rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain

>Highs: Upper 60sto low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

