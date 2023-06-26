US-2 resurfacing in Gogebic County starts Monday

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.8 million to resurface 3.3 miles of US-2 from Bessemer to Ironwood in Gogebic County. Work includes hot mix asphalt overlay, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings.

County: Gogebic

Highway: US-2

Closest cities: Bessemer, Ironwood

Start date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Estimated end date: Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

Traffic restrictions: Motorists should expect intermittent single-lane closures with traffic shifts. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in place during the project.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to, directly and indirectly, support 22 jobs.

Safety benefit: This work will extend the lifespan of the pavement and will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.