Unhealthy air quality continues before new round of rain this week
Summer rain tapers by early Tuesday, but unhealthy air quality remains before system sweeps in midweek.
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms tapering west to east by Tuesday morning; hazy, and patchy fog; north winds 10 to 20 mph
>Lows: 40s to Lower 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, drizzly and foggy early before daytime; still hazy; north winds 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 60s to Upper 70s (coolest near Lake Superior, warmest interior west)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early with rain and thunderstorms moving in west into the afternoon
>Highs: 70s/80
Thursday to Friday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s/80
Saturday, July 1st: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, diminishing late; cooler
>Highs: 70
Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild nearshore, warmer inland
>Highs: 70s/80
Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: 80
