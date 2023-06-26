Unhealthy air quality continues before new round of rain this week

Summer rain tapers by early Tuesday, but unhealthy air quality remains before system sweeps in midweek.
Summer rain tapers by early Tuesday, but unhealthy air quality remains before system sweeps in...
Summer rain tapers by early Tuesday, but unhealthy air quality remains before system sweeps in midweek.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms tapering west to east by Tuesday morning; hazy, and patchy fog; north winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 40s to Lower 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, drizzly and foggy early before daytime; still hazy; north winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s to Upper 70s (coolest near Lake Superior, warmest interior west)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early with rain and thunderstorms moving in west into the afternoon

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday to Friday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday, July 1st: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, diminishing late; cooler

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild nearshore, warmer inland

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80

