Unhealthy air quality continues before new round of rain this week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms tapering west to east by Tuesday morning; hazy, and patchy fog; north winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 40s to Lower 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, drizzly and foggy early before daytime; still hazy; north winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s to Upper 70s (coolest near Lake Superior, warmest interior west)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early with rain and thunderstorms moving in west into the afternoon

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday to Friday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday, July 1st: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, diminishing late; cooler

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild nearshore, warmer inland

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80

