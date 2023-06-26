Turtle crossing gets busy in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s turtle season, which means you may see many crossing the road this time of year.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), turtles typically nest and lay eggs during May, June, and July. The DNR says that for the most part, you shouldn’t move turtles you see in the wild.

The exception to this rule is if you encounter a turtle on the road.

“If they’re along the riverbank or anything like that, you just want to leave them be,” said Brian Roell, Michigan DNR wildlife biologist. “If they’re put in harm’s way out on the blacktop it is best to help them along.”

In the U.P. you’ll most likely see painted and snapping turtles. The DNR says you can pick up painted turtles by the sides of their shells, but you should handle snapping turtles by the lip on their shell behind their back legs.

Folks should also be cautious of other traffic when helping a turtle across the road.

