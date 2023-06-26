Terrace Bay Hotel in Gladstone expands

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Terrace Bay Hotel in Gladstone is expanding up and out, with more rooms and more activities for people looking to stay.

Sitting right on the bay, the owners are planning to continue to make the hotel better for its customers. 56 new rooms on four floors will bring the Terrace Bay to a total of 117 rooms.

The Fresh Coast Lounge attached to the hotel is getting a complete upgrade, too. Owner Jarred Drown said the new bar will be a fun and casual spot for the community.

“We’re renovating the other half of the bar and kinda create a late night lounge, casual couch vibe atmosphere. We’ve got awesome craft cocktails and we’re excited to bring that to this town and the community,” said Drown.

Drown said he plans for the expansion to be finished this summer.

