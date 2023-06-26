Michigan State Police explain common highway infractions ahead of holiday weekend

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday morning while conditions were cold and rainy, TV6 rode along in an undercover police car with a member of the Michigan State Police (MSP).

We wanted to see just how many drivers obey the law when no law enforcement is noticeably watching. The first infraction we spot was a driver lingering in the left lane on US-41.

“The main thing on that left lane driving, that we really try and emphasize, is it is not us trying to enforce a quirky law that doesn’t mean anything,” MSP 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said. “It means a lot for the flow of traffic and to keep that open for emergency services.”

Giannunzio says as we get closer to the holiday weekend the MSP sees a lot of traffic flow issues caused by tourists.

“We see a lot of traffic flow issues because an RV is not comfortable driving the posted speed limit,” Giannunzio said. “That is okay. We are not trying to advocate people to drive outside their comfort zone, what we are advocating is if you find yourself in an RV and you look behind you and you see a string of 25 cars and you are going below the speed limit we encourage you to turn off onto one of these rest stops.”

When we were out, we saw many drivers doing what they are supposed to.

“The vehicle in front of us, the truck he passed us put his right blinker on and went into the right lane,” Giannunzio said. “Now he realized there is another semi-truck and he is going to put his left blinker on, get over into the left lane like we are going to do. This truck is a perfect example of a good driver.”

We didn’t notice many drivers breaking the law.

“It is very good to see that people for the most part are adhering,” Giannunzio said. “There were a couple of things today that probably should have been a little bit better some of that left lane driving, people using blinkers when they are changing lanes. For the most part, everyone did good but we can always do better.”

Giannunzio says the best thing you can do as a driver is to keep your focus on the road and not use electronics that could cause a distraction.

