Michigan receiving more than $1.5 billion to deploy high-speed internet infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Biden-Harris Administration announced Michigan will receive over $1.5 billion to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.

According to the Biden-Harris Administration, 368,390 homes and small businesses in Michigan lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.

“Michiganders know the value of affordable, high-speed Internet connection, which is crucial to accessing healthcare, education, job opportunities and more,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Thanks to this historic $1.5 billion investment from President Biden and the leadership of Governor Whitmer, everyone in Michigan will be able to access high-speed Internet, no matter where you live.”

This is part of the “Internet for All” initiative. The funding was allocated by the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, which each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories will receive.

Eligible entities will use funding from the BEAD program to administer grant programs within their borders. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

