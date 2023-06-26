Michigan gas prices decline 6 more cents from last week

The Michigan state average is down ahead of the Independence Day holiday
(KAUZ)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - State gas prices have fallen for the second straight week, as more than 1.7 million Michigan will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more, between Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4 according to AAA of Michigan.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas across the state is now $3.52 per gallon. This price is 11 cents less than this time last month and $1.55 less than this time last year. The national average is currently slightly higher than that, at $3.57 per gallon.

Adrienne Woodland, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson says, “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as demand increases heading into the holiday weekend.”

In the Upper Peninsula, the highest gas price can be found in Mackinac County at $3.73 per gallon, meantime the lowest is in Baraga County at $3.42 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.
47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
Menominee woman sentenced to 18 months to 4 years for cocaine possession
A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead after head-on crash in Spread Eagle
69th annual Copper Country volunteer firefighter's tournament had fighter fighters working hard...
69th annual Copper Country volunteer firefighter’s tournament pushes departments in timed events
Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop partially reopens in L’Anse

Latest News

MDOT logo and a road.
US-2 resurfacing in Gogebic County starts Monday
Barley's Angels wants to use this event as an opportunity to educate and appreciate craft beers.
Barley’s Angels UP host Burgers and Beer
Barley’s Angels UP host Burgers and Beer
There was a variety of different foods done in barbecue style, including a vegan option.
2nd annual BBQ Showcase held at Barrel + Beam