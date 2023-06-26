Michigan gas prices decline 6 more cents from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - State gas prices have fallen for the second straight week, as more than 1.7 million Michigan will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more, between Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4 according to AAA of Michigan.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas across the state is now $3.52 per gallon. This price is 11 cents less than this time last month and $1.55 less than this time last year. The national average is currently slightly higher than that, at $3.57 per gallon.

Adrienne Woodland, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson says, “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as demand increases heading into the holiday weekend.”

In the Upper Peninsula, the highest gas price can be found in Mackinac County at $3.73 per gallon, meantime the lowest is in Baraga County at $3.42 per gallon.

