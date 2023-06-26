Menominee police ask public to stay away from apartment complex for ‘active law enforcement situation’

City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee City Police Department is asking the public to stay away from the Hay Creek Apartments while law enforcement is present.

The department posted the notice on its Facebook Page Monday afternoon, saying there was an “active law enforcement situation” at the complex in the 1100 block of 38th Ave.

The department said the area is currently closed to the public. Limited information is available at this time. We will update this story as more becomes available.

