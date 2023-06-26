Marshfield Medical breaks ground on cancer center

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marshfield Medical Center in Dickinson County has broken ground on a Regional Cancer Center.

It will be an extension to the original medical center. President Amanda Shelast said the project has been in the works for six years.

“We started very seriously planning just about 12 months ago when this became a reality for us,” Shelast said. “We’ve been planning what it looks like, partnering with our architects and design team for the past 12 months.”

Shelast said the 12,000 square foot center will cost $12 million dollars. It will include cancer care and research while bringing more jobs to the area.

“We’re out recruiting for another physician, so he or her will need people to support them,” Shelast said. “We’re bringing in cancer research, which will require a team to support that as well. We’re excited. As the project progresses and as we’re out recruiting for that physician, we’ll know more about how many people we can bring in, but we’re bringing jobs to the community for sure.”

Chief Development Officer Teri Wilczek said the cancer center is accepting donations from the community.

“We are inviting the community to help us make this a very comprehensive center,” Wilczek said. “To make sure patients have private rooms, that they have amenities, support services, research programs as we’ve mentioned. So, we are inviting the community to help us. We are in the early phases of a capital campaign to raise $3 million to make sure this is the most comprehensive cancer center possible.”

Construction for the cancer center is expected to be completed by May.

