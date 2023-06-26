Houghton County recyclable drop-off locations to re-open Wednesday

Drop-offs were made temporarily unavailable by the Marquette County Solid Waste Management...
Drop-offs were made temporarily unavailable by the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority due to a lack of storage for materials and a labor shortage that started during the county flooding in May.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Drop-off locations for recyclable materials in Houghton are returning on Wednesday following a temporary closure.

The closure stems from the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority (MCSWMA) being unable to accept more recyclables into its Recycle 906 program for a time.

This has not affected curbside recycling services.

“Whenever you lose one of those services, there’s concern in the public and we understand that, but we also have some of the same issues that other industries do across the state, the region,” MCSWMA Director of Operations Bradley Austin said.

Austin says the closure is due to labor shortages and a lack of space to keep the recyclables. The problem started during flooding in May, which caused nearly a week-long power outage at the facility. They couldn’t process any further materials during this time, leading to a buildup that forced closures.

This has also affected other counties, according to Austin, such as Menominee.

“What ends up happening is that there is a ripple effect,” continued Austin. “It goes out and it affects some of the drop-off areas, and in Houghton County, that’s what happened. So, residents who don’t have the curbside option and have to go to the Waste Management station, or up to Atlantic Mine at the drop-off location, they were maybe unable to do that because of some of these issues.”

When asked if further interruptions could occur, Austin says that it is difficult to say, but the authority will continue doing its best.

“We would ask for patience,” added Austin. “We hope that we can maintain the services, but we’re just plugging along here, day to day, and try to make it happen.”

