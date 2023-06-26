Former Iron River teacher sentenced to jail

Serbentas said being put in jail would not allow him to right his wrongs.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A former West Iron County teacher has been sentenced to jail.

Joseph Serbentas was sentenced to 30 days in jail in Iron County Circuit Court Monday. He pleaded guilty to two charges: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Distributing a Controlled Substance to a Minor.

“I want to make it right,” Serbentas said. “But I don’t think being in jail is going to make it right. I want to be able to get out, to get out and work.”

The circuit court says Serbentas gave marijuana to a 14-year-old female student in December of 2022.

“A teacher can’t do what you did without going to jail,” said Iron County Circuit Judge Donald Powell. “I have struggled on what the right thing to do is. I have decided that 30 days in jail is enough.”

Serbentas will have to report to jail by 5 p.m. on July 3.

