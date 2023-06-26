Escanaba Vet Center opens new location

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The grand opening of the Escanaba Vet Center was a proud one.

The service center celebrated its new space with an open house for all of its veterans. Although it is in a new location on North 30th Street, the services provided are still the same. Escanaba Vet Center Director Jim Harsh said the center removes support boundaries and puts veterans first.

“So, one of the things that is unique about the vet center is that everything is confidential. We don’t share our records with the VA unless the veteran gives us permission to do so,” said Harsh.

The Vet Center has a full list of services ranging from mental health support to adjustment counseling. Readjustment Counseling Deputy District Director Leticia Dreiling said the services also help vets connect to their benefits.

“We also provide services just connecting them to VA services and to their benefits, education, employment. So, we basically have a laundry list of services that we can provide,” said Dreiling.

The Vet Center plans to incorporate whole health programs and new activities in the space. Program Analyst Scot Katzka said the Vet Center provides a safe space for all veterans.

“People who find the veteran population near and dear to their heart and, you know, it’s very comforting and a way for us provide space and give back, and we feel connected to this population,” said Katzka.

Harsh also says the center has flexible hours and is of no charge to eligible veterans. More information for veteran services can be found online.

