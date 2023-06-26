‘Biggest Snack Competition in America’ seeking UP snack makers to enter

PORT HURON, Mich. (WLUC) - The biggest snack competition in America is coming back to Michigan this September.

MI New Favorite Snack is an annual snack competition that aims to shine a light on some of Michigan’s lesser-known snack companies. Each company will face off in categories such as confectionary creations, crunchy cravings, sweet sensations, and mindful munchies. There are more than $75,000 in cash prizes up for grabs.

Organizers say the event is a great opportunity for Michigan micro-businesses.

“Our goal is to help all these companies grow because they’re all risk-takers,” said Jon Holden, All Star Services vice president of sales and marketing. “They’re all innovators, they’ve all got a great story to tell, and we want to help shine a light on them and do that.”

MI New Favorite Snack will take place in Port Huron on September 9, 2023. The deadline for entries in the 2023 competition is June 30, 2023. You can sign up here.

