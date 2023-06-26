‘Biggest Snack Competition in America’ seeking UP snack makers to enter

MI New Favorite Snack
MI New Favorite Snack(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HURON, Mich. (WLUC) - The biggest snack competition in America is coming back to Michigan this September.

MI New Favorite Snack is an annual snack competition that aims to shine a light on some of Michigan’s lesser-known snack companies. Each company will face off in categories such as confectionary creations, crunchy cravings, sweet sensations, and mindful munchies. There are more than $75,000 in cash prizes up for grabs.

Organizers say the event is a great opportunity for Michigan micro-businesses.

“Our goal is to help all these companies grow because they’re all risk-takers,” said Jon Holden, All Star Services vice president of sales and marketing. “They’re all innovators, they’ve all got a great story to tell, and we want to help shine a light on them and do that.”

MI New Favorite Snack will take place in Port Huron on September 9, 2023. The deadline for entries in the 2023 competition is June 30, 2023. You can sign up here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.
47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
Menominee woman sentenced to 18 months to 4 years for cocaine possession
UPDATE: Victim identified in Spread Eagle fatal crash
69th annual Copper Country volunteer firefighter's tournament had fighter fighters working hard...
69th annual Copper Country volunteer firefighter’s tournament pushes departments in timed events
Negaunee Cemetery requires volunteers to repair their fence.
Marquette County cemetery needs help with fence restoration

Latest News

Air quality levels unhealthy for Eastern, Central UP
Left to Right: Chase Sizemore, 31, John Wodie, 53, Danielle Brannigan, 35, Thomas Grimm, 56
1 of 4 arrested in Ironwood meth bust sentenced to prison
The unhealthy air quality can cause difficulties for sensitive groups and non-sensitive...
Air quality levels unhealthy for Eastern, Central UP
The MSP says the primary cause of car accidents is distracted driving.
Michigan State Police explain common highway infractions ahead of holiday weekend