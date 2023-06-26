Air quality levels deemed unhealthy for Eastern, Central UP

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires is causing air quality concerns across the U.P.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) monitors air quality levels. Its monitoring station found levels of particulates in the air that are in the unhealthy range for parts of the U.P.

The National Weather Service (NSW) says the levels are some of the highest seen in 15 to 20 years in the U.P.

“It has been primarily in the mid and upper levels [of the atmosphere] for several weeks,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Zika said. “We’ve been noticing the hazy skies, but today with the rain that we had from yesterday into today, it actually helped bring that smoke and all those byproducts from the fires down to the ground level here across the Central and Eastern U.P., leading to these very poor air quality conditions.”

The National Weather Service says air quality should return to normal by the end of the week.

