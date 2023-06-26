AAA expects record-breaking traveling for 4th of July weekend

Travel
Travel(Cropped Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY-SA 2.0 and Cutout John Murphy / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 4th of July is right around the corner, and AAA said Michiganders will travel in record numbers this year.

AAA estimated that 1.7 million Michigan residents would travel 50 miles or more to get to their independence day destination from June 30 to July 4—that’s 76,000 more holiday travelers than the previous record high set last year across the country.

Nationally, travel figures are also expected to set new records. An estimated 50.7 million Americans are forecast to travel for the holiday weekend. That’s nearly 2.1 million more travelers than last year’s holiday and almost 1.8 million more than the previous high, set back in 2019.

1.5 million Michiganders are expected to travel by car, and about 70,000 Michiganders by air.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.
47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
Menominee woman sentenced to 18 months to 4 years for cocaine possession
A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead after head-on crash in Spread Eagle
69th annual Copper Country volunteer firefighter's tournament had fighter fighters working hard...
69th annual Copper Country volunteer firefighter’s tournament pushes departments in timed events
Negaunee Cemetery requires volunteers to repair their fence.
Marquette County cemetery needs help with fence restoration

Latest News

Michigan gas prices decline 6 more cents from last week
MDOT logo and a road.
US-2 resurfacing in Gogebic County starts Monday
Barley's Angels wants to use this event as an opportunity to educate and appreciate craft beers.
Barley’s Angels UP host Burgers and Beer
Barley’s Angels UP host Burgers and Beer