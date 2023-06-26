AAA expects record-breaking traveling for 4th of July weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 4th of July is right around the corner, and AAA said Michiganders will travel in record numbers this year.

AAA estimated that 1.7 million Michigan residents would travel 50 miles or more to get to their independence day destination from June 30 to July 4—that’s 76,000 more holiday travelers than the previous record high set last year across the country.

Nationally, travel figures are also expected to set new records. An estimated 50.7 million Americans are forecast to travel for the holiday weekend. That’s nearly 2.1 million more travelers than last year’s holiday and almost 1.8 million more than the previous high, set back in 2019.

1.5 million Michiganders are expected to travel by car, and about 70,000 Michiganders by air.

