Thundershowers continue with more rain to start work week

Rain for the next couple days but a break on Tuesday and Wednesday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Moderate to isolated heavy bands of rain are expected for Sunday into Monday so be sure to plan ahead for the next couple of days. The heaviest bands of rain is set for the western and eastern counties throughout Sunday night into Monday afternoon. Rain chances wrap up on Tuesday but isolated rain chances are still in the forecast for Thursday and parts of Friday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered moderate to heavy rain with thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered rain with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and rainy in the morning with clearer skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; Low 70s possible west

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies; isolated showers possible

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated rain chances

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; mild air

>Highs: 70s

