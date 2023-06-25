Menominee woman sentenced to 18 months to 4 years for cocaine possession

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee woman was sentenced for cocaine possession Friday in Menominee County Circuit Court.

According to Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg, 32-year-old Danielle Stacey was arrested by Menominee Police in March for three open warrants. Upon a search of her property, police located 3.2 grams of suspected cocaine. A field test was positive for that Schedule II controlled substance.

Rogg said in a statement that Stacey is a repeat offender.

“Ms. Stacey has four prior felony and six misdemeanor convictions, including a like conviction in 2011. She has been placed on community supervision five times previously, and has documented violations during four of those five terms of probation.”

Rogg said this is the 18th prison sentence obtained by his office this year. The Menominee County Prosecutor said his office, and law enforcement partners, are committed to helping protect the community.

