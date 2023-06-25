Barley’s Angels UP host Burgers and Beer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. organization is looking to spread appreciation and education about craft beers.

Barley’s Angels of the Upper Peninsula hosted a Burger and Beer event at Blackrocks Brewery on Sunday. Attendees walked through a selection of seasonal beers provided by the brewery. The Burger Bus also provided patrons with a limited menu to go along with the drinks.

Barley’s Angels Organizer Kylie Bunting said events like these are meant to bring more attention to locally made craft beers.

“I just want people to know that craft beer doesn’t have to be something that’s intimidating, that’s why this group was started in the first place 10 years ago,” Bunting said. “I know craft beer is a little bit more part of everybody’s lives, we have great breweries here in Marquette now, so it’s a little more approachable than it was 10 years ago when this started. It’s still a great way to build community, so Barley’s Angels is all about building community.”

There will be another Barley’s Angels event in September at Barrel + Beam. Tickets for the event are not available for purchase yet.

