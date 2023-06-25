Alberta Fest 2023 featured new Alberta Artisan House

ALBERTA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been almost a year since community members in Alberta started a campaign to save the Alberta Sawmill and pump house at the Alberta Village.

During the annual Alberta Fest attendees were able to see the sawmill and explore the newly renovated pumphouse, which is now called the Alberta Artisan House. Save Alberta Sawmill Chairman Mike Desrocher said the Alberta Artisan House was created by a Lanse K-12 art teacher.

“It’s a worthwhile stop if you haven’t been there yet. It’s very nice and Michigan Tech stepped up and did the exterior of the building and made some improvements like plumbing and electrical on the inside,” said Desrocher. “Our group then did a big volunteer job of re-scraping and repainting on the inside.”

Derocher said the Alberta Artisan House had its grand opening last night. He also adds that the house will be open all summer long. Another Committee member Glen Tolksdorf said he hopes that this renovated building will bring more people to the area.

“I think it would be a great asset, especially from a historical standpoint and also bringing in more tourists to the area,” said Tolksdorf. “I feel like we are in a good sport because we are kind of like a halfway point between Houghton and Marquette.”

Tolksdorf also said inside the Alberta Artisan House is the history of the sawmill and pumphouse. One vendor named Bev Spehar said she made it her obligation to see the sawmill but two for the second year in a row make an appearance to educate and build interest from the community.

“I like to spread my knowledge and think by doing it this way I can get other people interested in doing it or just interested in seeing what I make and how I make it,” Spehar.

Spehar said that she makes leather and wood items while her daughter-in-law makes soap and candles. The committee also said they are thrilled that no buildings will be torn down. They also said they want to thank the community for another phenomenal turnout.

