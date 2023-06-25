69th annual Copper Country volunteer firefighter’s tournament pushes departments in timed events

STANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday volunteer fighter departments from across the Keweenaw participated in the 69th annual Copper Country Volunteer Firefighters’ Association tournament.

This year the Stanton Township Fire Department hosted the event at North Canal Township Park. The tournament had multiple firefighter-related activities including races, a dress parade, and a firefighters’ ball to end the night. Stanton Township Firefighter Kyllee Purri explains what the main goal of these tournaments is.

“The biggest thing is building comradery between departments and this event is a huge builder of comradery, builder of our community,” said Purri. " Over the years we’ve noticed it’s a great way to get people to come out and see what we do in a fun way and hopefully inspire them to come join us.”

The Stanton Township Fire Department said next year they are excited to see what new events will be added to the tournament in 2024.

