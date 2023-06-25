47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday

John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.
John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.(MGN ONLINE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - A 47-year-old man from Kaukauna, Wisconsin drowned after swimming in Butterfly Lake over the weekend.

Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller reports that on Saturday, June 24, at 3:58 p.m., Marinette County Dispatch received a call of a possible drowning in Butterfly Lake. Fire, rescue and sheriff’s deputies responded to the location, which is located in the Town of Wausaukee, Marinette County.

Upon arrival of the first deputy, he entered the water and was able to assist others in recovering the subject, John Van Rossum, age 47, of Kaukauna, WI, and immediately administered CPR until rescue arrived.

Van Rossum was transported to Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area in Marinette, where he was later pronounced dead. Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wausaukee Fire Department, Wausaukee Rescue, and Aurora Bay Area Medical Center Paramedics. The Middle Inlet Fire Department Dive Team were also called out but were canceled prior to arrival.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead after head-on crash in Spread Eagle
Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop partially reopens in L’Anse
The owner of the Brownstone Inn Tom Dolaskie says he is working to fill staff vacancies and...
Brownstone Inn to open following setback
There is now a Michigan Centennial farm sign at the Carlson Farm in Cornell.
Carlson farm receives centennial sign from Historical Society of Michigan
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
Menominee woman sentenced to 18 months to 4 years for cocaine possession

Latest News

Carlson farm receives centennial sign from Historical Society of Michigan
Rummage sale proceeds benefit hospice families and patients
Friends of the Calumet Public Library holds used book sale
‘Art for All’ vendor fair returns for 56th year in Iron Mountain