47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday

WAUSAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - A 47-year-old man from Kaukauna, Wisconsin drowned after swimming in Butterfly Lake over the weekend.

Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller reports that on Saturday, June 24, at 3:58 p.m., Marinette County Dispatch received a call of a possible drowning in Butterfly Lake. Fire, rescue and sheriff’s deputies responded to the location, which is located in the Town of Wausaukee, Marinette County.

Upon arrival of the first deputy, he entered the water and was able to assist others in recovering the subject, John Van Rossum, age 47, of Kaukauna, WI, and immediately administered CPR until rescue arrived.

Van Rossum was transported to Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area in Marinette, where he was later pronounced dead. Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wausaukee Fire Department, Wausaukee Rescue, and Aurora Bay Area Medical Center Paramedics. The Middle Inlet Fire Department Dive Team were also called out but were canceled prior to arrival.

