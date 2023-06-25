2nd annual BBQ Showcase held at Barrel + Beam

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Barrel + Beam Brewery in Marquette Township was filled with the smell of barbecue Sunday afternoon.

The American Culinary Federation of the Upper Peninsula held its 2nd annual BBQ Showcase. Six chefs from Marquette County organizations were invited to the event, bringing their own style of barbecue to the table.

One Attendee Antonio Adan said he loved the different approaches to barbecue.

“There’s a lot of options here, I like that there’s a vegan sandwich here as well for barbecue style. That’s what I’m going to try now,” Adan said. “It’s pretty informal, so I love that I can go back and forth and try out new and delicious dishes.”

The event ran from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission was $30.

Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery Owner Andrew Hillary said this event provides a chance to try things that goes beyond the restaurant’s menu.

“It’s an opportunity to make things that are not necessarily on the menu at the restaurant, but also support a really cool spot that we love coming to. Barrel + Beam is, probably, the best spot in town,” Hillary said.

Organizer Chris Durley said the American Culinary Federation of the Upper Peninsula puts this event on solely for fun.

“It just gives our members a chance to get out, outside of their work, outside of their normal grind of the day to day of what they make, and come out and do something fun and give the community something good to eat,” Durley said. “You’re going to walk around this room and you’re only going to see people who love to cook food and that’s why we’re here.”

Durley also said all the money made from the event will go back into the federation so they can keep putting on events like this.

