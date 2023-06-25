2nd annual BBQ Showcase held at Barrel + Beam

There was a variety of different foods done in barbecue style, including a vegan option.
There was a variety of different foods done in barbecue style, including a vegan option.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Barrel + Beam Brewery in Marquette Township was filled with the smell of barbecue Sunday afternoon.

The American Culinary Federation of the Upper Peninsula held its 2nd annual BBQ Showcase. Six chefs from Marquette County organizations were invited to the event, bringing their own style of barbecue to the table.

One Attendee Antonio Adan said he loved the different approaches to barbecue.

“There’s a lot of options here, I like that there’s a vegan sandwich here as well for barbecue style. That’s what I’m going to try now,” Adan said. “It’s pretty informal, so I love that I can go back and forth and try out new and delicious dishes.”

The event ran from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission was $30.

Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery Owner Andrew Hillary said this event provides a chance to try things that goes beyond the restaurant’s menu.

“It’s an opportunity to make things that are not necessarily on the menu at the restaurant, but also support a really cool spot that we love coming to. Barrel + Beam is, probably, the best spot in town,” Hillary said.

Organizer Chris Durley said the American Culinary Federation of the Upper Peninsula puts this event on solely for fun.

“It just gives our members a chance to get out, outside of their work, outside of their normal grind of the day to day of what they make, and come out and do something fun and give the community something good to eat,” Durley said. “You’re going to walk around this room and you’re only going to see people who love to cook food and that’s why we’re here.”

Durley also said all the money made from the event will go back into the federation so they can keep putting on events like this.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead after head-on crash in Spread Eagle
Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop partially reopens in L’Anse
The owner of the Brownstone Inn Tom Dolaskie says he is working to fill staff vacancies and...
Brownstone Inn to open following setback
There is now a Michigan Centennial farm sign at the Carlson Farm in Cornell.
Carlson farm receives centennial sign from Historical Society of Michigan
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
Menominee woman sentenced to 18 months to 4 years for cocaine possession

Latest News

John Van Rossum had been out swimming, when he called for help and went under.
47-year-old Kaukauna man drowns in Butterfly Lake on Saturday
Carlson farm receives centennial sign from Historical Society of Michigan
Rummage sale proceeds benefit hospice families and patients
Friends of the Calumet Public Library holds used book sale