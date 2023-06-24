US Forest Service warns of ‘extreme’ danger of serious wildfire in Upper Michigan

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Forest Service says the Midwest, including all of Upper Michigan, has one of the highest chances for a serious forest fire in the U.S. this year.

Federal wildland firefighters will patrol more than one million acres of national forests across the U.P. daily.

“These fires don’t know boundaries. They don’t know a white chunk of land from a green chunk of land or federal versus state land. What we do is attack these fires. We hit them hard early so they don’t impact the public,” said Eric Rebitzke, U.S. Forest Service Unit Fire Management Officer for the Hiawatha and Ottawa National Forests.

Rebitzke has worked with the U.S. Forest Service for several decades. He currently oversees 48 wildland firefighters stationed in Rapid River.

He said this summer’s dry weather has caused some of the worst fire conditions he has ever seen in Upper Michigan. For that reason, other federal resources from as far away as Colorado, Illinois, and Missouri are stationed in Rapid River.

“We are lucky this year because the west isn’t burning like it normally does,” Rebitzke said. “So, those resources are now made available to us right now, plus there is not much competition.”

Each morning, the officers under Rebitzke’s command meet to receive a briefing on the day’s weather.

“We are the hotspot in the U.S. right now other than the southwest, which is starting to heat up as well,” Rebitzke said.

Just as Smokey the Bear says, Rebitzke reminds us that “only you can prevent forest fires.”

“If you have any sort of open flame, you should put it out,” Rebitzke said. “Make sure it is out, pour water on it and stir it. Then you should feel it with the back of your hand before you leave. If there is any heat at all, that means the fire is not out.”

Rebitzke said you may see U.S. Forest Service Officers patrolling in their green and white engines more frequently this summer. They will continue to be ready to assist on federal or state property.

