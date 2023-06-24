Marquette Trails Fest races continue through weekend

Marquette Trails Fest races continue through weekend with Enduro stages going on Saturday.
Marquette Trails Fest races continue through weekend with Enduro stages going on Saturday.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Trails Fest is in full swing. The event had a record-breaking year for registration and events were packed for the annual festival.

Earlier Saturday, the Twin Peaks Trail Run half marathon took place at Marquette Mountain. Following closely behind were the stages of the Enduro race. This race takes you up and down a hilly track, but it is only timed on the downhill sections.

Chris Bublitz, Trails Fest Open Enduro racer said his main goal was to go fast, shred hard, and not crash.

“[I’m] looking forward to just getting out there, having fun, slow at times with my friends talking then going fast when we get to the top. Probably not going to win but we’re going to have fun,” said Bublitz.

Events continue Sunday at 8 a.m. with the Youth Cross Country Bike race.

